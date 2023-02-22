Appoint sole minister on Bawku conflict – Bonaa to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A security analyst, Adam Bonaa says president Akufo-Addo must appoint a sole minister for the Bawku conflict for an effective coordination of operations in the area.



The Bolgatanga High Court has rescinded an arrest warrant for the Nayiri of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and his kingmakers.



One Lieutenant Colonel, Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Rtd) had prayed to the court for the arrest of the paramount chief.



But the court, upon a motion ex-parte heard on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, for the variation of the arrest warrant withdrew the order.



Commenting on the development on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Adam Bonaa stated that an appointment of sole minister in charge of the Bawku conflict will bring the situation under control.



“I think that the Bawku conflict has been raging for a while. I was expecting that by now the president would say among my Security Ministers, I will want one of you. There are three of them: we have the National Security Minister, we have the Defense Minister and we have the Interior Minister. I was expecting that by now the President will have sat them down together with the heads of the agencies. The IGP, the CDS and the others sit all of them down and tell them that from now on when it comes to Bawku I want you, this Minister to coordinate security issues in Bawku. The rest of you if you must take any action in Bawku you must seek clearance from this Minister,” Mr. Bonaa advised.



"The botched arrest at Narigu you know that the Military and National Security were involved. But in one way, what I know is National security started it and called the Military on the blind side of those who manage the Military. The Military went into that action probably if you ask me without proper clearance. But they feel that was a legitimate call they were undertaking”, he continued.



Mr. Bonaa said if there were a sole minister in charge of the area, the action would have been well coordinated.