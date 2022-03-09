Appoint females as Defence, Interior Ministers – MP tells government

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

World marks International Women’s Day on February 8



Krachi West Member of Parliament, Hellen Adjoa Ntonso, has charged the next government to appoint women in key government positions in the country.



According to her, it is important that the next government to take office considers appointing a woman as Defence and Interior minister if they win the next elections.



Helen Adjoa Ntoso said this in her contribution to a statement made on the Floor of the House by the Chairperson of the Women Caucus and Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD);



“Mr Speaker, I dare to say that when women are in position, they do better than the men. I also dare to say that if the finance minister were a woman we will not find ourselves in this situation that we find ourselves in



“In short, what I am sayings is that women, we can perform, we can do better at all times when we are put in certain positions. So, in the next NDC government, I am advocating that the defense minister should be a woman, the Minister for the Interior should be a woman, the Finance Minister should be a woman so that Ghana will move forward in the right direction,” she added.



Helen Adjoa Ntoso also stressed the need for Ghana to do something more positive about the 30% representation in leadership recommended by the United Nations since Ghana’s 14% representation is not encouraging at all.