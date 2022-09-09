Apply the laws to Aisha Huang, other foreigners without fear – CPP to government

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has encouraged the government to fearlessly apply the laws to foreigners who engage in illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.



Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah made the call in an interview with TV3 on Thursday while speaking on the re-entry of deported Chinese national Aisha Huang, widely known as Queen of Galamsey, into Ghana to engage in illicit mineral mining and trade.



The scribe believes that Ghana is well-endowed with natural resources which makes her rich enough to be self-reliant when met with some hostility from the affected countries.



Thus stringent measures, in such matters as galamsey involving foreigners, should be implemented to ensure that law and order in the country is maintained.



“Why should we be afraid of China? We have the resources, everything to make us so comfortable and be rich,” she said.



The comments came after a section of the public raised concerns that prosecuting the Queen of Galamsey could frustrate the relationship between Ghana and China.



Meanwhile, there have been calls for persons who aided the deportee in her engagement in the illicit acts should be smoked out and punished in accordance with the law.



“Let’s find who actually brought the lady, let’s find who actually got her the [Ghana] card…arrest them or punish them. Let them face the law,” Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, Former Ambassador to China, called on Wednesday on JoyNews.