Apply same level of dexterity used on UGMC to complete the abandoned KNUST Teaching Hospital project - Lecturer

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A planning lecturer at the Department of Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Stephen Takyi, has called on the government of Ghana to apply the same level of dexterity used to complete the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on the KNUST Teaching Hospital project, which was started by the erstwhile Kufour administration 15 years ago.



According to Dr Takyi, the 800-bed capacity hospital was expected to enhance medical education and training of healthcare professionals in one of the best universities in the world. However, it has been abandoned for more than a decade.



Speaking on OTEC FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the Planning Expert called on the government to as a matter of urgency help complete the project.



Several prominent Ghanaians appeal for the project to be completed on time, including the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, appears to have fallen on deaf ears of those in power.



Fifteen years after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cut the sod for work to begin on the project at a grand ceremony, the facility is yet to see the light of day.



The project, which was being funded by the University in collaboration with the Ghana Education Trust (GETFund), at a cost of about $125 million, was expected to be completed in 6 years.



Covering a land area of some 71 acres, it was to among other things have a cardiothoracic and neurosurgical centre, diagnostic unit and laboratory, morgue, administration and Out-Patient-Department (OPD) block, wards, security post, effluent chambers as well as a laundry unit.



However the worried Planner, Dr Takyi fumed, “look at the massive dexterity and enthusiasm used to complete UGMC. We started our project way back before UGMC but ours remains abandoned. Meanwhile, KNUST is noted for Science and Technology. What have we done wrong? KNUST also deserves better".