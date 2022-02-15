Apply for bail from High Court - District Court Judge directs Barker-Vormwor's legal team

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ashaiman District Court presided over by Her Honour Eleanor Barnes has urged the defence team of Oliver Barker-Vormawor to go to the High Court to plead for bail for their client.



According to her, considering the severity of the case, she does not have the jurisdiction to grant their client bail.



She ordered the police to ensure that the defence and three members of his family are allowed access to him everyday between 10am and 4pm.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony.



Background



Oliver-Barker-Vormawor in a post shared on social media said he will organize a coup if the e-levy was passed.



His comment came after videos and photos of the e-levy cake went viral on social media and was met with the contempt it deserves.



Oliver was arrested when he arrived in Ghana from the United Kingdom Thursday and was kept in Police custody till Monday when he was arraigned before court.