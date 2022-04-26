Application to stop E-Levy execution is just political 'takashi,' it will fail – Gabby

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Implementation of E-Levy set for May 1



Minority MPs file application in Supreme Court to halt implementation



E-Levy is the major tax handle contained in 2022 budget



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a lawyer and leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has reacted to a legal move to halt the implementation of the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) tax handled by the government.



According to the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, all was set to roll out the measure which was included in the 2022 budget of the government.



In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Gabby said while he did not want to pre-empt the case currently lodged before the Supreme Court challenging the procedure leading to the passage of the levy by Parliament, he saw the application as mere political posturing.



“I don’t want to pre-empt it [the outcome of the case] but I think that legal move was just made … is what I call ‘takashi’ [meaning, you know it won’t go anywhere but you want to just flex your muscles and maybe satisfy the grass roots].



“Because really, what is a quorum today? Is it 137 or 138 [MPs present in the chamber]? So, I’m saying that they themselves [Minority] know that the case that they have before the court is not likely to go anywhere.



“It is a political gimmick if you ask me, but of course, they have to show it to their grassroots that they’re doing something about it. But anyway, allow it. Let’s wait to see what the court will have,” he added.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga, filed an application before the Supreme Court challenging the process that led to the passage of the E-Levy on March 29.



In the yet-to-be-heard case, the three lawmakers argue that Parliament did not have a quorum to pass the law especially after the Minority staged a walkout after the second reading of the Bill and before the House voted on the matter.



The E-Levy Bill was subsequently signed into law by the President days later with implementation slated for May 1, 2022.