Application to injunct Assin North MP adjourned Sine die

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An application filed by Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a member of the New Patriotic Party at the Supreme Court seeking to injunct James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency has been adjourned Sine die.



This was because, Mr. Quayson, whose position as the MP for the National Democratic Congress has been declared null and void by the High Court in Cape Coast but the applicant contends that, he is still holding himself as an MP.



In a writ invoking the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, the applicant is also seeking the interpretation of Article 94(2)( a) but, Mr. Quayson was absent.



In court on Tuesday, February 1, the registrar of the Court informed the court that, their attempt to have the MP served through Parliament has proved unsuccessful.



It was the case of Matthew Antianye, the registrar that, for the first attempt, “the address of service was through the Clerk of Parliament but the Clerk said, it ought to be served on the Speaker.



For the second attempt, the service was through the secretary of the Speaker but the secretary said, the Speaker was out of Parliament and cannot receive the processes.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse directed the applicant to assist the registrar with the service on James Quayson, the first defendant in the matter.



The Electoral Commission and the Attorney General are the second and third defendants.