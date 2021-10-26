Application mode for Ghana Police Service needs revision – Peter Lanchene Toobu

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Retired Superintendent, Lanchene Toobu of the Ghana Police Service has expressed grief over how thousands of Ghanaians buy forms to apply to be officers and less than 30% of these individuals are selected.



“With a bit of technology, we can reform our application process for the security services to reduce the numbers,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben show on Happy 98.9FM.



He lamented how a lot of citizens apply with financial challenges and some literally having to borrow to buy the forms. “I think it is quite unfair and I believe it is administrative exploitation. In the sense that the officials can do something about it maybe by scanning and screening to reduce the numbers. Then payments can come in later when applicants are a bit sure that they’ll get in. But for a lot of people to pay before the shortlist, it is unfair,” he said.



“Police service can’t be going through the old system from 1992 when they have all the technology needed in making the system better,” he added.



Concluding he believes “Ghana Police Service is taking advantage of their vulnerability by making thousands of unsuccessful applicants apply and I think it’s not a good thing and we can do something about it.”



