Application for an injunction fixed for hearing on May 15; party working towards an earlier date – Amaliba

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba, has said that despite the court fixing May 15 as the hearing date for an injunction seeking to put on hold the NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries, the party is working to ensure that the hearing takes place earlier before Saturday, May 13 elections.



Just four days before the NDC primaries, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



The lawsuit specifically named the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu as respondents.



According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.



The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.



Based on this development, the court has scheduled May 15 for the hearing, which will be after the elections.



Abraham Amaliba also described the writ as frivolous, vexatious, and an attempt to thwart the efforts of the party in the organization of the primaries.



“If the parties are minded and Dr Duffuor is ready, we can have a discussion around the issue that he has raised which are no issues at all and then if that is possible, we can reach an amicable settlement but for me, this writ is frivolous, vexatious and an attempt to thwart the efforts of the party in the organization of the primaries, that is how I see it,” 3news.com quoted Abraham Amaliba.



YNA/WA



