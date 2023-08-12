Appiatse: We’re not just building houses; we’re building a community – Deputy Lands Minister

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, and Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team, Benito Owusu-Bio has reassured victims of the Appiatse explosion of handing over a modern green community as expected.



The Deputy Minister maintained that, in spite of meeting timelines," government is not just building houses, we are creating a modern green community with all amenities like good drainage systems, roads, markets among others to bring Appiatse back to life".



He gave this assurance when some members of the reconstruction Implementation team paid a site visit to Appiatse on Friday, 11th August 2023 to among others inspect the progress of work.



After a careful examination of work at the site, Owusu-Bio charged the project consultants, AESL to pay close attention to the detailing of the houses and ensure that external works like the drains and roads should continue, when the rains subside however, wiring and plastering of rooms should proceed.



Hon. Owusu-Bio explained that buildings that were with partially destroyed will be assessed and rebuilt to their formal state.



"Damaged roofs and windows which were adversely affected will be repaired".



He also took the opportunity to debunk the false news of completion of the project in 3 months while urging the people to exercise patience to get allow the smooth progression of the project.



Mr. Charles Blankson-Hermans, a member of the ARIT Committee also tasked AESL to urgently address roadworks and landscape to magnify the outlook of work as well as construction of the market, memorial and stores.



Consultants, AESL assured the Deputy Minister and team that all instructions will be taken into consideration and implemented soon.



