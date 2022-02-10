Appianyinasehene gives to Juabeng schools

Regional News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Appianyinasehene of Juaben in the Ashanti Region Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II for the sixth year running has rallied support for some Junior High schools in the Juaben Municipality.



Having become a common feature on the chief's calendar, he together with some of his elders distributed stationery items to some selected schools in the municipality.



The items included, packets of exercise books, boxes of mathematical sets, packets of pens and pencils among other items.



To the Appianyinasehene, his driving force over the years is to augment Otumfuo's Education Fund, hence the annual support.



He said after the donations " It is rare to substitute education for anything, hence this campaign. My subjects and I are bent on investing in the children because in them lie our future. I am therefore urging you all to take the reading of your storybooks serious, it will help you in expressing yourselves in English better.



"Certainly when we get basics right, it becomes much easier with the second cycle and tertiary education. I am taking the footsteps of Otumfou Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.



" This year's marks the 51st Anniversary of Dasebre Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene and chairman of Council of State."



The Municipal Director of Education, Charles Adu Kumi extolled the Appianyinasehene profusely for his constant support and special interest in children's education in the country.



He urged other individuals and corporate organizations to follow Nana K wanin's shining example.



The municipal director, Ing Adu Kumi also played a key role in the distribution exercise.



The beneficiary schools were Nobewam LA, Nobewam Presby JHS, Bonfa JHS, Juaben Islamic JHS, Madam Smith JHS, Juaben MA JHS, Juaben Methodist JHS, Nkyiripoaso, Apemso, Ofoase, Domakwai, Juaben SDA, Global JHS, Juaben and Anglican JHS all in the Juaben Municipality.