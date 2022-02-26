Appiah stadium took a cue from Mahama – NPP man reacts to attack on Methodist Bishop

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awal Mohammed, argues former President Mahama set an example for his beloved Appiah Stadium to rain insults on former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana.



According to him, the uncultured Appiah Stadium, a Kumasi-based political activist and serial caller of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) only had the guts to verbally abuse and harass Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, a Bishop of the Methodist Church because the former President treated the clergy with disrespect when they consulted him on issues of national interest.



In a confrontation which was captured on camera, Appiah Stadium was seen engaging Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante at a funeral in the Ashanti Region.



In what initially appeared to be the exchange of pleasantries, Appiah Stadium queried the Reverend Minister over what he describes as the clergy’s “silence on national issues under President Akufo-Addo, unlike it happened under his boss, John Mahama.”



The exchanges became heated with Appiah Stadium asking the man of God: “Are you sure you are not a hypocrite?” He also told Rev Prof Asante that God would, one day, question him on his silence, to which the cleric retorted: “God will judge you more than me”, adding: “He [God] will cut your head”.



Appiah Stadium would have the last word, responding: “He [God] will cut your stomach; liar!”



Reacting to the video, Awal Mohammed stated, “Mahama will not condemn the actions of Appiah Stadium. He [Mahama] is the same person who disrespected the clergy when they went to consult him as a statesman on the country’s governance issues. He told them they are now growing a conscience when he was consulted on the e-levy. Appiah Stadium only took a cue from Mahama and that is it.”



The saddened Awal Mohammed who argues former President Mahama could have acted and treated the clergy better, told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show added, “He [Mahama] treated them with disrespect and I am sure they will never consult him again.”



Surprised at the rate at which big wigs of the NDC are sharing the video, Awal Mohammed posited the NPP was a decent party and would not associate itself to such an act of gross disrespect. “I have seen Joseph Yamin a former Deputy Minister of Sports share the video and that’s sad. I am telling you the NPP will never sanction this and if a member of the party did this, the General Secretary of the party would’ve issued a statement disassociating itself from such actions.



He advised the NDC to call its people to order as such behavior will only see the whole of Ghana rising up against them.