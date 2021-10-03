Appiah Stadium is my very good friend, most Ghanaians don’t know – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that an ardent critic of his, Frank Kwaku Appiah - popularly referred to as Appiah Stadium - is also a very good friend.



“He is a very good friend of mine, most Ghanaians do not know. It baffles me how he ended up on the side of the political divide he is,” Akufo-Addo said during an interview on Ashh FM in Kumasi.



The president's remarks which sparked lots of laughter in the Ashh FM studios was after the interviewer had informed him that Appiah Stadium had sent his regards because he was listening in.



In 2017, Appiah Stadium publicly claimed that the president was a “wee smoker.”



He was subsequently arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police command, handcuffed and transported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra for interrogation on September 26, 2017.



The National Democratic Congress in a statement directed for the immediate release of Appiah Stadium adding that “the release of Appiah Stadium from police custody is non-negotiable, as such we give the Akufo-Addo government 24 hours to produce him or we take every means possible to get Appiah out.”



The president had officially informed the police that he was not interested in pursuing the matter leading to his unconditional discharge by the Police.