Appease Ken Agyapong with 200 appointments if you want to be president – Team member to Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adum Bawuah, a member of the campaign team for former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that the only way Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the 2024 presidential elections is to court the support of his candidate.



He emphasised that the vice president as part of his effort to win Ken’s support must atone for the mudslinging suffered by the Assin Central Member of Parliament in the heat of the campaign for the flagbearer slot.



“Today I am giving this advice to Dr Bawumia for free, it is very simple. If he indeed wants to be president, he should as soon as possible go to Kennedy Agyapong and go on his knees to seek for forgiveness for the things he made people to say about him.



"He shouldn’t go empty-handed; 200 government appointments is what we are asking for that is knocking fee.



"Those who have been in office for seven years from NADMO to DCEs, MCEs, CEOs, deputy ministers to cabinet ministers, 200 appointments is what we want,” he stated during a discussion on Top Radio’s Final Point hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



Ken Agyapong lost the NPP flagbearership to Dr Bawumia.



In the lead up to the election, the MP accused the vice president’s camp of engaging in unfair campaigning by throwing dirt on his person.



Meanwhile, the vice president in the aftermath of the November 4 election has paid a visited to Kennedy Agyapong at his home in efforts to unite the party ahead of crucial 2024 polls.







GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



