Appealing to boat owners for corporation ridiculous – Governance Expert

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Corporate Governance Expert and Lecturer at GIMPA, Dr. Kwaku Anane-Gyinde, says the appeal to Boat Owners by the Ghanaian fishing regulatory authorities for their corporation is most ridiculous.



According to the Corporate Governance Expert and Lecturer, regulatory authorities regulate the activities of the agencies they are mandated to do so as to ensure parties adhere to safety and compliance regulations.



Dr. Anane-Gyinde said this on the GTV Breakfast Show, during the Headlines Segment on Monday, May 9, 2022.



He explained that most big businesses will always find ways and means to cut corners to increase profits and minimize cost.



“With this open knowledge in mind, as a regulator, you do not appeal but you enforce the rules to the latter. That is the work of a regulator”, Dr. Anane-Gyinde reiterated.



Ten persons on board a fishing vessel, Comforter 2, which sunk last Friday offshore Elmina are still missing. This was the subject for commentary on the Show.



Meanwhile, the body of one person believed to be a Foreign National who is the Captain of the Vessel has been retrieved from the vessel with more than 20 Sailors of both Ghanaian and Foreign Nationality.



The Western Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission, Joseph Yeboah, confirmed to the media that 14 sailors have been rescued with 10 more still missing.



The accident is reported to have occurred Friday, May 6, 2022. Some of the Sailors reportedly managed to swim till they were picked up by another Vessel hours after the accident.



The rescue vessel according to reports went back to the place of the incident, to pick up more Sailors.



The Captain was found dead.



Nine other Sailors were picked up by a canoe and were sent to Elmina and late to Tema.



In all, 15 Sailors have been recovered, including the perished Captain.