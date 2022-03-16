Apostle Stephen Amoani, others to grace 2022 CACI Taifa Area Youth Power Conference

Religion of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: Taifa Area Youth Ministry

As part of efforts to build a vibrant and Christ centered Youth Ministry, the Taifa Area Youth Ministry of Christ Apostolic Church International (C.A.C.I) is organizing the second edition of its annual Power Conference.



This year’s Conference is targeted at empowering the youth wing of the church in the Taifa Area to be at the forefront of the disciple making agenda of the mother church this year 2022.



The Power Conference 2022 is on the theme, ‘Making Christ Known, Romans 10:14’. This all-important program will set the Youth one edge to take on the soul-winning mandate of the church to another level, especially in an age where social vices, desperation, wayward lifestyles, etc. are on the increase.



It is strongly believed without any shadow of doubt that it is only Jesus Christ who has answers to every situation and has the sole power to save mankind. There is therefore the need to Making Christ Known among societies, communities, cities and Nations.



Power Conference 2022 is scheduled for Sunday 27th March, 2022 4pm prompt at Christ Apostolic Church International, North Taifa (Taifa Burkina) church auditorium.



Guest speaker is the immediate past Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International and currently the Western ‘A’ Territorial Apostle, Apostle Dr. Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani.



To also grace the program will be the Taifa Area Head Pastor, Apostle Emmanuel Kofi Owiredu, Area Youth Pastor, Rev. Godwin Agbenyegah Kporble, Circuit Pastors in the Area, Area Good Women Ministry Management.



Taifa Area Youth Leaders, Accra North Youth Territory and National Youth Management members, some Presiding Elders in Taifa Area are also expected to be in attendance to grace Power conference 2022.



This year’s conference promises to give power, deeper knowledge of the word of God and greater impartation from God through our Guest Speaker and all the great men of God that will be present that night. Indeed there will surely be massive manifestation of the Apostolic Fire so you cannot afford to miss out.



Power Conference 2022 is about Making Christ Known. Your anticipated arrival at Power Conference 2022 is highly appreciated. For more information follow our social media platform; Facebook: CACI Taifa Area Youth