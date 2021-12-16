‘Apor’ induced 2021 WASSCE results not worth celebrating - UEW Lecturer

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

A lecturer at the University of Education Winneba, Mr. Samuel Ziggah has opined that there is nothing great to celebrate about the 2021 WASSCE results.



The lecturer and educationist asserted that the results were not all that credible considering how the government bought ‘aloft for the candidates.



He explained the examination was induced with an easy way out for the candidates hence they did not put in enough effort.



In his view, the candidates may struggle at the tertiary level if they don’t cheat their way through became the way they were given ‘apor’ for the exams.



A total of 446,352 candidates, made up of 221,439 (49.6 %) males and 224,913 (50.4%) females from 965 schools entered for the examination.

The figure is 18.8% higher than the 2020 figure of 375,763.



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in their release said there was a decline in the performance of candidates in Mathematics and English Language in this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



WAEC revealed that 54.08 per cent of the candidates excelled in the English Language compared to 57.34 per cent who passed in 2020.



According to the Council’s Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, about 65.71 per cent of the candidates excelled in Mathematics last year. The figure, however, declined to 54.11 per cent in 2021.



This implies that over 45 per cent of the candidates who sat for the 2021 WASSCE failed Mathematics and English Language.



Mr. Ziggah in his response said the figure is huge and a time bomb.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the candidates could have done better.



He warned if politicians keep interfering in the affairs of education, we will continue to witness these same bad results.



He wants the authorities to analyze the results, provide the teachers with the needed support so they will help our wards to perform better next academic year.