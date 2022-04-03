Apologise to critics of agenda 111 you labelled as witches and wizards – Presby Moderator told

Politics of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organiser hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin, has challenged the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev Prof Joseph Obiri-Yeboah Mante to apologise to critics of government’s agenda 111 he called witches and wizards



He also wondered if he will describe President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part witches and wizards who criticized the government’s Agenda 111 projects considering the current turn of events.



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church had earlier said that people who criticized the government’s bid to improve upon healthcare infrastructure in the country are either witches or Wizards.



It would be recalled that in August 2021, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of hospitals in various districts and municipalities across the country and christened it ‘Agenda 111’



The President’s move was criticized by a section of Ghanaians especially members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for accusing him of abandoning similar projects to start new ones.



President Akufo-Addo during his last COVID 19 update address to the nation admitted that government cannot complete Agenda 111 projects within the time period.



Speaking on Time With Politicians hosted by Osei Kwadwo on Ambassador TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Joseph Yammin urged Presbyterian Moderator Rt. Rev Prof Joseph Obiri-Yeboah to apologize to Ghanaians who criticized the government’s Agenda 111 projects for calling them, wizards and witches.



According to Joseph Yammin, Ghanaians including himself who criticized Agenda 111 projects knew this government led by President Akufo-Addo cannot complete 111 hospitals within a year but Presbyterian Moderator politicized the issue.



“These so-called men of God are destroying the work of God. People who criticized the government’s Agenda 111 are not enemies of Ghana’s progress but it is impossible for this government to complete 111 hospitals within a year, the Presbyterian Church Moderator called us witches and Wizards” Yammin said.



Joseph Yammin added that “Now those who criticized Nana Addo and Agenda 111 projects have been vindicated because the President himself has admitted that government cannot complete all Agenda 111 projects within the time period”.



“Kwadwo, when you get the opportunity to meet the Presbyterian church Moderator, kindly ask him if he will describe Nana Addo as Wizard for not being able to complete Agenda 111 projects within a year”





