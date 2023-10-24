Apologise to Voltarians, chiefs over unsavory comments – Former Ambassador to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, is urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come off his high horse and do the needful by apologising to the people of the Volta Region for blatantly insulting them.



Mr. Agyekum notes that it is not appropriate for a president to speak the way he did to the people of Mepe when they were grieving from floods that have turned their lives upside down in a situation out of their control.



He was speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“The President must eat humble pie and know that he didn’t speak well. The reaction speaks for itself; Ghanaians have reacted to his bad insulting statement, whether NPP, NDC, or CPP; he did not speak well in these circumstances.”



“He must now know that his statement was in bad taste and not presidential, but knowing Akufo-Addo, he may not do so. He hates criticism, but such moments must show your duty of care to the people you lead,” he said.



Ambassador Agyekum notes further that President Akufo-Addo behaves as knowing it all and being it all.



“He thinks he knows it all and is not ready to listen to anyone; that is where his problems always begin. You can’t know it all. You need to learn from others and take criticism too. It's part of the leadership traits you must have as president, not the way he is behaving,” he added.