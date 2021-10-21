Apologise to Aflao Paramount Chief immediately – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

• Aflao Paramount Chief issued an ultimatum for the completion of a school project



• President Akufo-Addo does not understand the authority in the chief’s ultimatum



• The president said the chief should go ahead and complete the E-block if he feels frustrated about delays



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has demanded an immediate retraction and apology from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over comments he made in response to a demand by the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V.



The paramount chief had demanded that a contractor who had abandoned work on a school block in his area return to complete the project within four months.



He said this whilst speaking when Minority MPs on Parliament’s Education Committee paid a courtesy call on him.



According to the paramount chief, work on the Senior High School building which commenced under the E-block initiative by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government, has been abandoned over time. He thus called on the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum to ensure that the project is completed within the period he specified.



But speaking in an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, President Akufo-Addo questioned why the paramount chief would issue an ultimatum to his minister about the completion of a project.



''Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?'', he questioned.



Prompted by the host that the chief’s request may be borne out of frustration, President Akufo-Addo replied that Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V should “go ahead and complete the project himself” if he feels frustrated about the current situation.



Following the president’s statement, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken to his Facebook page to demand an immediate retraction and an apology from the president to the chief and his people.



“Our revered chiefs and custodians of our proud traditions deserve utmost respect at all times regardless of which part of the country they exercise their authority.



“The venerable Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V and the people of Aflao deserve an immediate retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo.



“No chief anywhere in Ghana should be spoken to with such derision, disrespect and condescension,” the MP wrote.



According to the MP, the paramount chief, instead of the harsh condemnation, deserves to be commended as he sees the current government to be harbouring a trait for abandoning inherited projects.



“Torgbui Fiti V rather deserves commendation for his courage in speaking out against the reckless wasteful culture of abandoning inherited projects.



“We are one people united in our collective successes and challenges; intemperate language from the president who ordinarily should be strengthening national cohesion with his pronouncements, ought to be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Mr Ablakwa said.



