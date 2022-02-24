Apiatse: Victims to be relocated again – MCE

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani has hinted that the victims of Apiate disaster who were given some temporary structures while awaiting the reconstruction of their buildings will soon be moved to a semi-permanent accommodation.



This has become necessary because he noted that those who are under the tents are being hit by the wind, rain and sun.



Prior to the rainy season, he noted that the victims may face more challenges under the tents, hence the need to find them a better place.



On Thursday, January 20th 2022, there was an explosion at Apiatse, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



According to reports, a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



As a result, more than 10 persons were reported dead while more than 50 sustained injuries.



Several domestic and commercial properties were also destroyed.



Aside relief items, the victims have been given temporal accommodation while they await the reconstruction of the affected buildings.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dr Isaac Dasmani said there are some uncompleted buildings closer to Apiatse which need roofing and other ancillary works have been given to the government to support the victims.



He stated that in the interim, government will put roofing sheets on all these buildings and move the victims there.



According to him, there are 100 rooms in the buildings, assuring that everyone will get their share after the project is done.



“We have about 100 rooms, and so if we should add it to the already structure, that should be enough for them to feel comfortable. The rooms are many and if we complete it, it can solve their problems,” he said.



Meanwhile, for the reconstruction of the community buildings, Dr Isaac Dasmani said they It will start soon.