Apiate victims don’t want to be discharged from hospital

Regional News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: GNA

Some victims of Thursday’s tragic explosion at Apiate receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital are reluctant to be discharged.



This, the hospital authorities have described as challenging as their continuous stay burdened the facility.



“The challenge, however, is that because their homes have been destroyed and they have nowhere to go, some of the patients who are due to be discharged still want to stay at the hospital.”



Mr. Chris Asher, a physician assistant at the hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that one more person has died.



The victim, a male, who sustained critical injuries and was receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital died on Friday afternoon when hospital authorities were making arrangements to transfer him to a higher health facility.



His death brings to 14, the number of people who have died from the unfortunate incident leaving dozens homeless and several others injured.



Mr. Asher said about 60 of the victims were receiving treatment at the facility and some of the victims who sustained life-threatening injuries including an 11-year-old girl were airlifted to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Effia Nkwata, and other higher medical facilities for treatment.



He said almost half of those who were sent to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital with minor injuries were treated and discharged and was optimistic that more would be discharged in the coming days.



Madam Grace Morgan who is three months pregnant was among the victims receiving treatment at the Apinto Hospital, where one of the five who were sent there for treatment had been discharged.



She has successfully undergone surgery to extract a metal that was stuck in her thigh as a result of the incident.



Madam Morgan was in a stable condition and responding to treatment when the GNA visited her at the hospital.



Also among the victims was a four-year-old boy who sustained bruises on the belly, hand, leg as well as the mouth.



All the others, according to Madam Emelia Nyani, a nurse on duty were responding to treatment.



She said a medical team went to the scene and provided first aid to the victims before they were transported to the various health facilities.



She said the emergency centre of the hospital could only admit five people due to its small capacity and called for an expansion of the emergency ward.



On Thursday, January 20, a truck carrying mining explosives exploded in the Apiate community after colliding with a motorcycle, which spread quickly to the whole community, leaving many dead and injured. Dozens of residents have been displaced as a result.







