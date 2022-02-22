Apiate to be built on equity, fairness and justice - Lands Minister

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor has assured the people of Apiate that the Green and Sustainable Community promised by the government will be built on equity, fairness and justice.



The Minister declared this when he again paid a working visit to Apiate together with the Reconstruction Committee. on Monday, 21st February, 2022.



The visit was to among other things check up on the well being of the people of Apiate, update them on the government's road map to restore the township and also make arrangements for the temporary habitation of the people of Apiate witness for himself some temporary structures earmarked to house the displaced people of Appiatse before the rain sets in.



Speaking at the durbar in Apiate, the Hon. Minister disclosed that some uncompleted structures originally being constructed by FGR, a private mining company based in the region to resettle the Dumase township will be completed and furnished to temporarily house the people of Apiate before the rains set in.



He said, "These tents cannot protect you from the rains so in the interim we have agreed with FDR to have you move into their building while we settle on plans to begin the third phase and that is to rebuild the community itself."



Hon. Jinapor assured the people that work at these uncompleted structures will begin as soon as possible with the roofing, fixing of doors and windows, adding that all the monies accumulated from the Apiate Support Fund will be put to judicious use while ensuring transparency and accountability.



"We will ensure that all the monies being donated into the fund are put to judicious use. I assure you that the community will be built on equity, fairness and justice, all who owned houses, Lands and shops will all have it restored to them and every single penny will be accounted for."



"And for the New Apiate, we will ensure that we restore the community as practical as possible. We want to maintain the character of the place so that you can easily go back to your way of life, farming, selling among others"



He stressed that the Dumase temporary settlement will not be a permanent place for the people and therefore warned that no one should claim ownership of the settlement but rather move peacefully to the new township after completion.



Hon. Jinapor said a block factory will be set up as a matter of urgency to mould blocks out of some 6000 bags of cement that have been donated for the rebuilding of the town.



He charged the Member of Parliament, Municipal Chief Executive and the Assemblyman of the area to man the factory and ensure that cement are used purposely for the moulding of these blocks.



He also called on the people, particularly the youth to do the little they can to cooperate and support the Ministry and government with works on the uncompleted structures and the main project yet to be embarked on.



Admonishing them the Minister said, in as much people all over Ghana and abroad are donating to build the community, the people must also help in any way they can.



"We are not asking for money from you and we are not going to take any, what we expect from you is your cooperation and support by joining in the communal labour, helping to mould the blocks to be used for your own buildings even without expecting monetary benefits."



Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor thanked Ghanaians for all the support through donations so far and called for more from friends of Ghana and the diaspora for the reconstruction of the Green and Sustainable community.



The Minister during the visit also inspected the Dumase temporary structures as well as the reconstruction of the road which was affected by the explosion.



During the inspection tour, Hon Benito Owusu-Bio, the Chairman of the Reconstruction Committee and a Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister briefed the Minister saying, per the inventory taken, the Dumase settlement will be able to house all the 800 displaced persons with about 4 people in each room.



He assured that work on the temporary structures will begin as early as Monday, 28th February 2022, with standard roofing and furnishing although temporary.



He disclosed that companies like Tropical Cables, the Forestry Commission among others have promised to provide needed logistics for free.



The Chief of Appiatse, Nana Atta Kwadwo Bremebi expressed his appreciation to the Government and the Ministry for all the efforts towards the rebuilding of Appiatse while urging his people to support the project and remain patient as government zooms into the third phase of the project.



At the durbar held in honour of the Minister and his entourage, the Reconstruction Committee gave a presentation to the people of Appiatse, displaying a scenario of the final outlook of the community after completion.



The presentation detailed where the markets, community centres, schools and the personal settlement will be.