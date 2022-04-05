Apiate reconstruction to begin on May 1 as promised – MCE insists

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni Valley Dr. Isaac Dasmani has given a strong indication that the assembly is working assiduously to ensure that reconstruction of the Apiate community begins on May 1 as so promised by the government.



According to him, the necessary ground assessments are all but complete to allow for the erection of new structures in the community.



“As I speak, ground assessment is currently ongoing. You know that already the majority of the structures affected by the blast have been pulled down and the ground leveled. They were mainly mud and thatch structures. The ones built with block and mortar have been left standing. The assessment will determine whether to keep them standing or that only renovation will do”.



He mentioned that “so in our consideration, some over 200 new structures will be put up”.



Dr. Isaac Dsamani was speaking to 3news.com after the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) donated 2,000 bags of cement to the Appiatse Resettlement Planning Committee.



He mentioned that the bags of cement will be of immense benefit in ensuring that the reconstruction timetable is followed religiously.



“You have been to the site. And you have seen that workers are working round the clock, molding blocks. We need the cement to keep us going as planned. So the cement from GPHA has come at the right time. We cannot thank GPHA enough. They have been very spot on with this cement intervention.”



Director of Port of Takoradi Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, who presented the bags of cement on behalf of GPHA, explained that what they did was what any good corporate citizen should do to “wipe the cries of the disadvantaged”.



“We are here today not only to present these bags of cement. But to demonstrate that GPHA understands their pain understands their loss and stands with them in their times of grief. This is our commitment and desire to help them find hope in a period where everything seems lost. GPHA will continue to serve as a pillar they can also run to.”



Captain Afadzi said: “What happened is terrible and should not have happened here or anywhere. But it has happened. The question is what can we all do to right the unfortunate incident. Let us learn our lessons and all commit and promise that what happened here will never happen again.”