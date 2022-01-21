Apiate explosion unacceptable, there are strict rules to follow in transporting explosives – Minority

Regional News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, has called for an impartial enquiry into the explosion at Apiate, near Bogoso in the Western Region which claimed several lives and destroyed properties.



The Police had said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.



Reacting to the news in a statement, Mr Jinapor said "This incident is unacceptable because there are strictly laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.



“The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate loss of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.”







Press Release

For Immediate Release



January 21, 2022.



MINORITY CALLS FOR ENQUIRY INTO THE BOGOSO EXPLOSION



The Minority in Parliament has received the tragic news of an explosion in Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region in which several lives and properties were lost.



Credible reports confirm that a motorcycle run into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.



This incident is unacceptable because there are strictly laid down protocols to be followed during the transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.



It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted.



The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate loss of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.



This enquiry among others will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.



We, therefore, call on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their loss.



The Minority wishes to join well-meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.



Signed



John Abdulai Jinapor



Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee