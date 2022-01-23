Apiate explosion is a case of pure negligence - NPP woman

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The New Patriotic Party’s National Women’s Organizer Hopeful, Ellen Ama Daaku, has attributed the cause of the accident at Apiate to ”sheer negligence”.



According to her, the truck should have been accompanied by an escort and the Fire Service.



“How can you transport a trailer load from Accra to Bogoso without an escort and the Fire Service, in the middle of the day. The escort would have directed the Motor Rider”, she noted.



Ellen Ama Daaku said this in the GTV Breakfast Show Headlines segment.



She is of the view that the Mining Company showed no remorse in their statement knowing a lot of people have died, due to their negligence and ”all these people must be sacked,” she stated



“The statement was an ‘Awam'(fake), condolence message…. they must all be fired from the top to the bottom,” she added.



Madam Daaku pointed out that people living around the various mining communities must be educated on safety issues.



On January 20, 2022, an explosion occurred at Apiate in the Western Region, which was caused by a collision between a vehicle carrying mining explosives and a motorcycle.



This resulted in the loss of 17 lives and 60 others injured, with property lots of cedis destroyed.