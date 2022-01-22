Apiate explosion a classical example of Ghanaians not prioritizing safety - ILAPI boss

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Director of Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has opined that the explosion that occurred at Bogoso is a classical case of Ghanaians not prioritizing their safety.



Commenting on the incident that has claimed 17 lives and injured several others, Mr. Kwofie posited that a similar incident occurred at Asaman Kitoa and yet, there is no update in the matter and prosecution of offenders.



"The Bogoso explosion is a classical case that Ghanaians are not prioritizing safety. A similar explosion with almost same magnitude and damage occurred at Asaman Kitoa, around Nkurankan in the Eastern Region. It was also about explosives not well disposed off," he said.



Mr. Kwofie stated that the issue would amount to nothing because what would be done is for the leaders of the country to assure Ghanaians that an investigation would be conducted.







Also, Ghanaians would be told that offenders would be prosecuted.



But what would rather happen is for them to investigate and recommend compensation for the affected persons and bereaved families.



