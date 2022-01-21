Apiate explosion: Who is on the ground

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

An explosion accident at Apiate, along the Bogoso- Bawdie road in the Western Region, on Thursday, January 20, 2022 has led to several deaths and injuries.



Preliminary investigations have established that there was an accident involving a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the incident activated a National Emergency Response Mechanism.



From first responders, security officials, disaster management officers to government officials, the entire township Apiate which has had major portions reduced to rubbles, has been swarmed with officials responding to the accident and commiserating with the affected victims.



As part of the National Emergency Response Mechanism, personnel from the Police Service, Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana Health Service, National Ambulance Service and Municipal Authority have been on the scene.



About 10 ambulances have also been dispatched to the scene to convey the injured, while efforts are being made to evacuate those in critical condition to medical facilities in Accra.







Actions to forestall secondary explosion



A joint team comprising police and military explosion experts, have been deployed to examine the situation to forestall a secondary explosion.



Vice President leads government delegation to Apiate



A delegation of government officials led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have arrived at Apiate to commiserate with the affected victims and gather first-hand information from the response activities.



Also part of the delegation is the Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, who have already visited the traditional leaders of the town.



Meanwhile President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Apiate to assess the effectiveness of governments response efforts once the situation is brought under control.







Cause of accident



According to the Ghana Police Service' situational report, the accident of January 20, 2022, happened around 1:25 pm at Apiate, a town close to Bogoso.



Specifically, it involved a DAF vehicle with registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The impact of the motorcycle ramming into the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to burst into flames.





Deaths, injuries



Government through the Ministry of Information confirmed via a statement that the casualty figure stands at 76. Out of that figure, an estimated number of 17 people have died while 59 injured persons have so far been rescued.



"Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some are in critical condition," the statement noted.



Extent of material damage



According to multiple reports on the ground, a large crater has been created at the scene of the accident with Police confirming that a portion of the road was damaged.



Buildings extending meters away from the scene of the accident are also said to have been impacted to different degrees - whiles some developed cracks, others had their windows shattered.



“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” a Police report noted.



The Police said Crime Scene Intelligence and CID Operations teams led by Deputy Regional Commander DCOP Adusah-Poku assisted by Regional Crime Officer C/SUPT Ebenezer Boryor and Supt. Saviour Ahiamadi have been deployed to the scene of the incident.



