Apiate explosion: We are still gathering data - Engineer

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Western Region



The Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Works Engineer says the assembly is still gathering data in order to know the number of households affected in the January 20 explosion at Apiate, near Bogoso.



According to Engineer Kojo Scott, the data will help in identifying the number of households and the kind of buildings to put up for them by the State Housing Company.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Thomas Tetteh, Engineer Scott said when the data is in place, the site can be cleared after EPA’s approval for work to commence.



He said “we will start planning the land and zone it. We have already done some samples of designs (one-bedroom, two-bedroom). Per the data we have gathered from the site, most of the facilities are one bedroom and two bedrooms, so that is the type of designs we have done.”



He noted that when the Environmental Protection Agency gives the green light, the site can be cleared for construction to begin.



Meanwhile, a nineteen-member committee has been formed to take care of the donations that keep coming in to support the affected victims.



The committee, with the Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Isaac Dasmani as the head will ensure the smooth disbursement of donations to the affected victims.



