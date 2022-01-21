Apiate explosion: Unfortunate and tragic incident – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region as a “truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident.”



In a message of condolence to the people of Apiate on Twitter, President Akufo-Addo said: “The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.”



He further assured the people of government’s support to restore the Apiate back to normalcy.



“Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate,” the President said.



Scores of people are feared dead while several others have been injured in a huge explosion that occurred at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



The explosion occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several properties.



Residents of the area had to run for their lives.



“Preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion,” according to a police report.