Apiate explosion: Train miners in how to handle explosives - Chairman Wontumi

25 January 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Scores of human lives and properties were lost in an explosion that occurred at Appiatse in the Bogoso District of the Western Region, Thursday.



According to a statement signed by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, about 59 injured people were rescued from the rubble with the help of the Police Service, Fire Service, the Municipal Authority and residents.



“As at 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76) the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy. Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition”, the statement indicated.



Reacting to this during an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi consoled the affected families and urged authorities to give miners training in how to handle explosives.



