Apiate explosion: Rescued pregnant woman, unborn baby in safe condition after scan

Reports reaching Atinkaonline.com is that a pregnant woman who was rescued in the Apiate disaster and was sent to the Tarkwa Government Hospital is responding to treatment.



According to reports, a scan at the hospital indicates that her baby is also doing well.



Unfortunately, two of those who were sent to the same hospital have been reported dead.



On Thursday, January 20th 2022, there was an explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



According to reports, a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



As a result, almost 20 persons were reported dead while almost 160 persons sustained injuries.



It has been reported that about 179 families have been affected by the disaster.



Also, the disaster destroyed several domestic and commercial properties, leaving over 100 persons homeless.



This left many of those who survived in uncontrollable tears.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Ahotor FM’s Matthew Dadzie said one of the victims died Thursday afternoon while the other died Friday dawn.



Per information from a close source, he said 36 persons were initially sent to the hospital and later others were sent there.



The reporter said most of them were in very critical condition, but helicopters and ambulances had been sent to the Tarkwa Government Hospital to convey those persons to Korle Bu and Kumasi.



He said a three -month old baby was also receiving responding to treatment at the hospital.



Meanwhile, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the public that Government will rehabilitate and rebuild houses that have been destroyed by the explosion at Apiate.