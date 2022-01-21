Apiate explosion: Police on emergency recovery exercise

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service on Thursday, 20 January 2022, announced the activation of a full emergency recovery exercise at Apiate in the Western Region.



This follows a huge explosion that occurred in the area, which is nestled between Bogoso and Bawdie.



The emergency recovery exercise is being done in collaboration with other emergency service providers in the country.



The police has, therefore, urged “all to remain calm” as it manages the situation.



