Apiate explosion: Pathologist to establish the true cause of deaths

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Government is engaging the service of a pathologist to establish whether the 13 persons reported to have died from the Apiate explosion indeed died as a result of the blast.



The state through the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee will bear the cost of funeral for persons who lost their lives on January 20, 2022, explosion accident in the Western Region.



Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Francis Abeku Yankah, said all expenses related to the funeral and burial of the victims will be taken up by the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee.



To that effect, Mr Yankah according to a 3news.com report has stated that a Sub-Committee identified as the Apiate Funeral Committee has been set up to oversee a successful burial of the victims.



The duties of the sub-committee according to the NADMO Coordinator is to work with the bereaved families and organize a befitting funeral for the victims.



Meanwhile, a Welfare Sub-Committee has completed the identification of all the 13 victims.



Mr Abeku Yankah in an interview with Connect FM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, noted that the service of a pathologist will be engaged to establish whether the identified persons died from the explosion.



“We are employing the services of a pathologist to clear any doubts, so that all the necessary compensation could be given, maybe the dead left behind a family especially children. So, it is important that we get the right data to work with.



“…after the work of the pathologist, the Funeral Committee will help the bereaved families bury their dead relatives. They will get a coffin, canopies, drinks as well as other necessary support to help give a befitting burial. We are open to how the families want their dead relatives buried. It could be a mass burial or individually done,” he stated.