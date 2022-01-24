Apiate explosion: Motor rider refutes Police claim, says he did not collide with truck

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

The rider of the tricycle who was reported to have collided with the truck carrying the explosives resulting in the explosion in Apiate near Bogoso in the Western has denied that claim.



He said he did not collide with the truck.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that “I didn’t collide with the said truck neither was I at the scene during the explosion. I don’t know where that story is coming from because I was not at the scene.



” I did not see any truck around me when the accident occurred. I was in the tricycle with one woman and the two of us were carried to the health facility. The people that conveyed us to the hospital later informed me that it was Sprinter bus that hit my tricycle and that my driver ran away after the accident.”



The Police had said immediately after the accident which occurred on Thursday January 20 that its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



The Police statement said “Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.