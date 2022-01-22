Apiate explosion: More than 40 people dead – Bogoso Omanhene claims

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Omanhene of Bogoso, Osabarima Kwasi Sompreh has said more than 40 people have been confirmed dead in the Apiate truck explosion in the Western region yesterday.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Friday morning, the paramount chief said the number of people who have been maimed in the carnage is currently unknown.



Some of the seriously injured were airlifted to the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Takoradi; rescues efforts by a joint security taskforce was still active at the time of filing this story.



His account contradicts official figures put out by government; according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, a total of 17 people died, while 59 others who sustained various degrees of injuries remain on admission at various health facilities.



Meanwhile, Preliminary investigations by the police says a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.



The vehicle which has been confirmed to be for mining services contractor MAXAM was headed for Chirano Gold Mines before the unfortunate happened.



The President has through a statement indicated that the government will ensure that the community is brought back to normalcy.



He has used the opportunity to console the bereaved families and wish the injured well.







Meanwhile a joint force of Police, Military and explosives experts have been deployed to the area to avoid further explosions.



