Apiate explosion: Mobilize resources not promises – Minority leader shades Bawumia

Five-member committee leads Apiate support fund



Government has made premature decisions, Minority



Over five hundred people rendered homeless at Apiate



The minority in Parliament has called on government to, as a matter of urgency, mobilize adequate resources for the people of Apiate whose homes were destroyed by an explosion on January 20 rather than giving promises.



According to Haruna Iddrisu, the livelihood of the people of Apiate needs to be restored and this includes resettlement after the tragic incident.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he said “we pray on the government to deal with this as national emergency and mobilize appropriate resources not promises for people of Apiate, especially immediate resettlement for the restoration for the deserved livelihood for the people there,” the Minority Leader stated.



He raised concerns about premature conclusions that have been made even before the commencement of the investigations.



“Some support has been extended and some premature decisions have even been taken. Even while investigations are yet to be commenced on the matter,” he said.



Meanwhile, government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has launched an Apiate Support Fund, to raise funds to support the people of Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region. Launching the Fund on Tuesday 25th January, 2022, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, said the launch of the Fund is on the instructions of the President of Republic, and is purposely to raise funds to, among others, support the victims of the incident and reconstruct the community which was brought down by the explosion.



He said to ensure fair, transparent and judicious use of the Fund, Government has appointed a five-member independent committee, to manage the Fund.



The Committee will be chaired by Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, a former Minister of State under Jerry John Rawlings and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and a Companion of the Order of the Volta.



The other members of the Committee are Tetrete Okuamoah Sakyi II, Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Mr. Philip Owiredu, the Managing Director of Cal Bank, Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana and Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Sulemanu Koney.



Background



Over five hundred people have been rendered homeless at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in an explosion, killing about seventeen people and leaving several others severely injured.



All houses in the community, church buildings, stores and all structures have collapsed, leaving residents in the community homeless.



The explosion was caused by a truck belonging to a mining service contractor MAXAM that was involved in a collision causing an explosion in the community.



