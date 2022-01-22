Apiate explosion: Minority calls for independent probe

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament is calling for an independent probe into the circumstances leading to the explosion that occurred at Appiatse in the Western Region on Thursday, January 20, 2022, as well as several losses of lives and properties.



The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor in a statement dated Friday, January 21, 2022 said credible reports confirm that a motorcycle run into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.



The statement said the incident is unacceptable because there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2177.



“It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted,” it noted.



The Minority is, therefore, calling for an impartial enquiry into “this heart-wrenching accident” and unfortunate loss of at least 17 lives and destruction of several properties.



The Minority is of the view that the enquiry among others will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.



“We call on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their lost” the statement said.



The Minority said it joins all well-meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.



Seventeen people have so far been confirmed dead in the huge explosion.



Fifty-nine others were also injured out of the 76 rescued so far.



A statement issued by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, following the tragedy, said: “As of 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76), the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy”.



“Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition.”



It added: “All hospitals within the vicinity are being used to treat injured persons, and an evacuation plan has been activated to move those in critical condition to medical facilities in Accra so they can get the needed assistance.”



The explosion occurred when a truck conveying explosives was involved in an accident with a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electronic transformer.



Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several properties.