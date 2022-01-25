Apiate explosion: Ghana Gas gives victims GHC2 million

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Ben K. D Asante on Sunday, January 23, 2022, visited victims of the Apiate explosion disaster.



Dr. Asante made a presentation on behalf of the Board and management of Ghana Gas in the sum of GHC2 million as support for the victims of the tragedy.



“Ghana Gas is here to console you at this sad moment and to let you know that you’re not alone”, he said.



“We have come to give you emotional support as well as financial support to help bring relief to the victims of this unfortunate incident,” he added.



Dr. Asante expressed worry about the level of damage caused by the explosion.



He commended the security services, NADMO, the National Ambulance team, and the benevolent society for their swift response to the incident and urged them to do more for Apiate to get to normalcy.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Dr. Isaac Dasmani expressed gratitude to GNGC for the donation and promised to use it for its due purpose.



He also used the opportunity to request more support from other benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the victims.



Dr. Asante was accompanied by the General Manager-Human Resource, Madam Alma-Leigh Mensah, General Manager-Technical Services, Mr. Robert Asmah, Head of Government Relations, Madam Augustina Osei Asare, Head of Community Relations, Mr. Stephen Donkor, and some senior staff of Ghana Gas.



The huge explosion that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region claimed 17 lives and destroyed several properties.