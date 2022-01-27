Apiate explosion: Ex CEO of Minerals Commission applauds Ibrahim Mahama for donation

Regional News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The former Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Commission, Anthony Aubyn, has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, for the show of love to the victims of the Apiate dynamite explosion last Thursday that led to the losses of lives and properties in the Western Region.



According to Dr Tony Aubyn, the show of love to the victims of the explosion on the part of Mr Ibrahim Mahama, who is also a brother of the former President John Mahama, is commendable especially coming from a private individual.



He further commended all private individuals who embarked on such exercises to bring some relief to the victims of the dynamite explosion near Bogoso, one of Ghana’s mining areas.



Dr Aubyn, who was one-time the Chief Executive of the Chamber of Mines and now founder and leader of Africa Institute of Extractive Industries, a policy think tank, commended Mr Mahama in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, January 27, 2022.



He maintained that as a former CEO of the commission, he was elated when he heard that private individuals like the brother of the former president had moved items worth several millions of Ghana Cedis to be given to the victims of the explosion, adding that it showed clearly that they were not leaving the burden only on the shoulders of the government.



He believed that the action of Mr Mahama was worth emulating by other business persons as part of their Social Corporate Responsibilities.



The Apiate Community, on Monday, January 24, 2022, received various food items from business magnate Mr Ibrahim Mahama following the explosion that left the town devastated.



Mr Ibrahim Mahama also pledged to help rebuild the community by supporting them with Dzata Cement.



The presentation was done on behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama by the General Manager of Engineers & Planners, Tarkwa Mines, Mr Daniel Tweneboah.



The items: 5,000 bags of rice, 5,000 tins of Mackerel, and 1,000 gallons of oil arrived in Bogosu on Monday morning.



Presenting the items on behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama to the NADMO Coordinator, Mr Daniel Tweneboah said, “the relief items is to help alleviate the devastating effect of the tragedy on the community.”