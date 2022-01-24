Apiate explosion: Chirano Gold Mines supports victims

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chirano Gold Mines Limited (CGML), a subsidiary of KINROSS Gold corporation, has presented some relief items to the victims of Apiate explosion.

According to the company, the relief items worth UDS25,000.



Chirano Gold Mines Limited has been working with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on how to support the victims, “and the delivery is based on their recommendation.”



“We once again extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured speedy recovery.



“Chirano Gold Mines Limited will continue to liaise with NADMO and other relevant organisations to provide support and relief to the affected persons and families,” the company said in a statement to GhanaWeb.



About 500 houses were destroyed after an explosion at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



The tragedy occurred when a vehicle conveying explosives to Chirano Gold Mines Limited from Maxam Ghana Limited allegedly collided with a motorcycle, resulting in an explosion.



Fourteen persons are reported to have died so far and several others injured and receiving medical treatment at various health facilities in nearby towns.



Investigations have started into the incident with Maxam Ghana Limited, transporting the dynamite to Chirano mines, suspended.



The Chief Mining Inspector has also been interdicted pending the conclusion of investigations.



Speaking to journalists on Monday, January 24, a Mine Inspector, Joseph Frimpong, who is also with the Minerals Commission, says all mining companies have been instructed to provide the utmost care in the handling of explosives.



“At the moment as you might be aware, although our Chief Inspector of Mines is not there, our Deputy Chief Inspector of Mines is also there,” he remarked. “At the moment, we have made sure that he had made all companies to be on red alert, that is [on] extra vigilance when it comes to handling and transportation of explosives.”