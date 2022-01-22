Apiate explosion: Bagbin 'sings' Psalms to commiserate with victims

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Bagbin rallies support for Apiate explosion victims



Bawumia visits the accident scene to commiserate with victims



At least 13 people reported dead



The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, has sent out his heartfelt condolences to the residents of Apiate who are currently distraught as a result of an explosion on the afternoon of Thursday January 20, which almost completely flattened the township.



In a statement issued by Parliament’s public affairs directorate, Alban Bagbin stated that he was shocked by the news of the ghastly accident that claimed many lives as well as destroying several properties in the town.



He noted in his condolences to the surviving victims and families that their “pain and grief at this moment will be unimaginable.”



The former Nadowli-Kaleo MP also tasked Ghanaians to hold the victims in prayer as well as continue to support them – an initiative he says he will equally champion.



In his words of consolation, Alban Bagbin quoted the scripture asking the Almighty God to comfort the bereaved families and victims.



“The Psalmist tells us that ‘the lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit (Psalm 34: 18)’. That is the assurance I have for all those in grief as a result of the accident,” parts of the statement read.



Read Below the full statement from Alban Bagbin



