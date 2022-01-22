Apiate explosion: Ahmadiyya youth donate blood to support victims

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: GNA

Members of the Majlis Khuddam-ul Ahmadiyya, the youth wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in the Tarkwa Zone, have donated blood in support of victims of the Appiatse explosion, who are receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Government Hospital.



Led by their leader, Mr Bashirudeen Adam, they offered special prayers for the victims and asked Almighty Allah to grant them speedy recovery, as they also prayed for a peaceful rest for the souls of the departed.



Mr Abdul Shakoor Abakah, the Welfare and Service to Humanity Secretary of the group, told the Ghana News Agency that the youth were touched by the tragedy that befell the community, hence they responded to their core duty as Muslims aside the worship of Allah.



The sad story of the explosion at Appiatse ignited the service to humanity spirit of the youth and with the desire to save lives, went to donate blood for the victims at the Hospital, he said.



"After praying for them on Jummah Friday, we followed it up with a visit to the Hospital and we donated blood to save their lives," Mr Abakah said.



The Ahmadiyya Mission had made blood donation its flagship project, he said, and declared January the Month of Blood Donation.