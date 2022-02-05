You are here: HomeNews2022 02 05Article 1462096

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

Apiate explosion: 13 dead bodies identified

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

No other report has been received on any missing bodies No other report has been received on any missing bodies

As announced by the Welfare Sub-Committee of the Apeate Disaster Relief Committee, thirteen deceased persons have been identified by their families on 04/02/22.

"No other report has been received on any missing bodies,” a statement signed by Dr. Isaac Dasmani, Committee Chairman, said.

The statement added, “We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Below is the list of the identified bodies

1. EKOW JACKSON (40)

2. AKUA NYAME (80)

3. MICHAEL AFRIYIE (19)

4. JUSTICE KWESI TAKWA (21)

5. EMMANUEL QUAINOO (29)

6. ENOCK OBENG (40)

7. ELLA BAIDOO (15 MONTHS)

8. ISAAC BENNY (45)

9. EMMANUEL AWINGUDA (24)

10. DANIEL ARMAH (35)

11. MARTIN QUAICOE (40)

12. ERIC GYIMAH (24)

13. ISAAC ANANE (35)

Join our Newsletter