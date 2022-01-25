Apiate disaster victims given temporary accommodation – MCE

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, has revealed that victims in Apiatse disaster have been given temporary accommodation as plans by government to provide a permanent settlement is in the offing.



13 persons died while 59 got injured in a huge explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region on Thursday 20th January 2022.



The explosion occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying mining explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several domestic and commercial properties.



Some residents of the area who were unhurt had to run for their lives.



Speaking in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, mentioned that that aside accommodation, the victims in the disaster are given 3 square meals a day.



Dr Isaac Dasmani also expressed his gratitude to individuals and corporate entities who have donated relief items to the disaster victims.



“They have been given a temporary accommodation while we work towards a permanent accommodation system for the victims. We have acquired another area and they will relocate in the course of the week. Everything is on course and we hope life returns to normalcy soon,” Dr Isaac Dasmani added.



Meanwhile, a former Minerals Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Tony Aubynn, has asked the general public to adopt the habit of fleeing disaster scenes at all times.



“The mining companies need to enhance their community education. I was reliably informed that after the driver of the truck hit a motorbike, the driver knowing the explosives he was carrying, issued warnings to residents to run for their lives. If the residents had gained enough knowledge on explosives, I think they would have fled the scene instead of taking videos,” Dr. Tony Aubynn added.