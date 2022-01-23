Apiate disaster: Tobinco donates items worth GHC150,000 to victims

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobin I, has donated food items and medical supplies worth 150,000 Ghana cedis to victims of the Apiate explosion in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.



13 persons perished while 59 got injured in Thursday’s huge explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



The explosion occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying mining explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several domestic and commercial properties.



Elder Dr. Nana Amo Tobin I made the donation on Friday January 21st 2022.



Elder Nana Amo Tobin I said, the donation forms part of giving back to the people who have been patronizing his products over the years



He expressed the hope that the donation which includes food items, mattresses, roofing sheets, medical supplies among others will help ease the sufferings of the victims.



He expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.



Receiving the items, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies and urged other corporate bodies and philanthropists to emulate his action.