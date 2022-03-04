Apiate disaster: Families’ request to bury relatives in private granted – MCE

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, has revealed that the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee has granted requests by families who would want to bury their deceased relatives privately.



This comes after the committee announced March 11, 2022, for the mass burial of victims of the Apiate explosion in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.



13 persons died while 59 got injured in a huge explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region on Thursday 20th January 2022.



The explosion occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying mining explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



Apart from the deaths, the disaster displaced many after their homes were razed to the ground by the blast.



In a latest development, the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee has announced that it will hold a mass burial for persons who perished in the Apiate Disaster on 11th March 2022.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani said the committee has granted permission for persons who want to hold a private burial for their relatives to do so.



“We have met the bereaved families and held series of discussions with them. A decision to have a mass burial for the deceased was taken and we agreed on March 11, 2022, for the burial.



"However, some families begged to bury their dead privately, which we agreed to,” he told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.