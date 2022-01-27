Apiate accident: President donates GH¢100,000 to Support Fund

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated GH¢100, 000 to Apiate Support Fund set up by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to support victims of the Apiate explosion.



At a meeting with the members of a committee set up to manage the Apiate Support Fund, the president said for the rehabilitation of Apiate to be successful the fund needs money.



“This project has to succeed and as always, it has to begin with the money. If there is no money you cannot move on."



“I want to wish you the very best of luck and yes Madam, my widow’s might, I have GHc 100,000.00 that I am donating to the fund,” President Akufo-Addo said quoted by asaaseradio.



The president also called on the members of the committee to make the rebuilding of Appiatse and the rehabilitation of members of the community their topmost priority.



For her part, the chairperson of the committee Rev Dr Joyce Aryee said the committee has started work and would announce how the public can contribute to the fund by Friday, January 28, 2022.



According to her the level of eagerness by the public to support the people of Apiate was high and the committee was optimistic about raising enough funds to support the victims.



“The level of enthusiasm to give is quite high. I have personally had many calls, people finding out how they can contribute. We are convinced that we will be able to raise sufficient funds for the many projects,” Rev Dr Joyce Aryee said.