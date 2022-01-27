Apiate accident: Lands Minister assures chief and residents of full investigation

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police did not escort vehicle carrying explosives, Nana Breyembe II



Police confirm vehicle carrying explosives was escorted by police



Committee set up to investigate Apiate accident, Abu Jinapor



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has assured the chief and people of Apiate that government would fully investigate the explosion of the mining vehicle in the community which caused many lives and properties.



This comes after conflicting claims were made on issues surrounding the accident particularly with regards to the presence of police escorts.



At a durbar of chiefs and residents in the Apiate community, the minister said the government must conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the accident.



He added that the government had already set up a committee made up of officials of various government agencies to commence the investigation.



“It is necessary for the government to investigate and find out what exactly caused the explosion. Who did his work and who didn’t? Who is to take the blame and who’s not. The investigations will come from various agencies including the Ghana fire service, the Ghana police and the minerals commission.



“…After the investigations, then we’ll be able to find out the real truth about the explosion. There have been various accounts of what actually transpired when the explosives detonated. Nana, I must assure you that the investigations will surely include you and your community members. We’ve set a committee that will carry out this investigation and I’m sure they’ll come to you for support,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.



The Chief of Apiate stated that the truck carrying the explosives that exploded had no police escort, contrary to assertions by the police.



According to him, some members of the Apiate community saw the vehicle when it arrived and it had no escort.