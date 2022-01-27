Apiate accident: Chief demands full investigation

Regional News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some pronouncements on the accident false, Apiate community chief



Police did not escort vehicle carrying explosives, Nana Breyembe II



Community members saw no police escort, Apiate Chief



The Chief of Apiate, Nana Atta Kodwo Breyembe II, has called for a full-scale investigation into the matters surrounding the explosion in Apiate.



Speaking at a durbar in Apiate, which was attended by some government officials, Nana Atta Kodwo Breyembe II said some of the pronouncements made on the accident were false.



Nana Breyembe II said the government needed to investigate the accident so that the truth of the matter would be revealed.



The chief said statements, particularly, by the police that the vehicle transporting the explosives which detonated had police escort were false.



He said members of the community were around when the vehicle carrying the explosives arrived in Apiate and it had no police escort.



“I would like to make the Minister of Lands understand that, first of all, I have heard that there was a police escort in the truck that was carrying the explosives, I would like to state categorically that that’s never true. Members of the community were here when the explosive vehicle got to the town and some were even closer to the vehicle."



“…So, if anyone suggests that there was a police escort, then I must say that’s false. So, we ask that an investigation be carried out to ascertain the truth. I would like to thank the minister of lands and the government in general for their swift response as well,” he said.